State College senior living facility pioneers ultraviolet disinfecting tech

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Throughout the pandemic, health experts say our senior citizens have been most vulnerable. For an extra layer of protection against COVID-19, other viruses, bacteria, and mold, long term care facility Juniper Village in State College has installed an ultraviolet light air disinfection system.

“Hospitals have been using UV-C in their operating rooms for years, but for senior living and nursing

communities this is new,” said Kathryn Bainbridge, nursing home administrator for Juniper Village at

Brookline. “We were chosen to trial this and have been extremely satisfied.”

Juniper Village said the technology can destroy over 99.99% of the most common and harmful pathogens in a 1000 square foot area in just 7 minutes.

“We are using the R-Zero Arc to disinfect rooms for move-ins and for infection control in our common areas as we are caring for medically complex residents, many of whom have just arrived from the hospital,” said Bainbridge.

Bainbridge said using the technology reflects Juniper’s mission of “high tech, high touch.”

“For us, this falls right in line with what we believe in,” said Bainbridge. “We’re proud to be able to have this additional layer of support. We’ve been extremely fortunate throughout this pandemic of having very, very small infection rates and this is just an example that it works very well and that Juniper has taken COVID-19 protection to the next level.”





The “R-Zero Arc” was affectionately renamed “Violet”. Standing at eight feet tall with a name tag of her own, Violet has become a staple on the resident services team.