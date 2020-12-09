State College schools stay remote through the holidays

Single desks are spaced out in a classroom after being delivered in view of the reopening of the school year, at the Augusto High School, in Rome, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Schools in Italy are scheduled to reopen Sept. 14 after over 5 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College School District has decided to stay with remote learning after consulting with their health and safety team.

All schools will stay remote until Jan. 11, 2021, for right now to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said in a letter to students and parents that during the first 92 days of the school year, they had 48 positive cases among employees and students. By contrast, in the past 10 days, they have had 49 new positive cases — a 10-fold increase in daily cases.

