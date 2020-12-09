STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College School District has decided to stay with remote learning after consulting with their health and safety team.
All schools will stay remote until Jan. 11, 2021, for right now to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said in a letter to students and parents that during the first 92 days of the school year, they had 48 positive cases among employees and students. By contrast, in the past 10 days, they have had 49 new positive cases — a 10-fold increase in daily cases.
THE LATEST:
- Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial announce $11k donation from First National Bank
- Midday Forecast, Wednesday December 9, 2020
- Second stimulus check: Here’s what we know about proposed $600 check
- 8,703 new COVID cases reported, 746 in our central region on Dec. 9
- State College schools stay remote through the holidays