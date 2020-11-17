State College schools cancel 2021 spring break

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District Board of Directors has unanimously approved canceling spring break in the school system and using those days throughout the spring semester.

The board voted on Monday, Nov. 16, following suit with Penn State who also canceled spring break to discourage travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district proposed the following schedule to reallocate five days:

● No school on Monday, Feb. 15 – President’s Day

● No school on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12

● No school on Friday, April 30

● Final student day shifts from Thursday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 2.

Board member Lori Bedell asked whether the faculty overall supported the recommendation.

Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said support was “mixed” but that teachers serving on the

calendar committee were involved in discussing potential calendar changes.“They had a voice

in the recommendation that came forward,” O’Donnell said.