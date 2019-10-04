State College school district looks into ‘racially insensitive’ student video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Area School District released a statement to all K-12 parents and guardians about a video made by high school students that was deemed racially insensitive.

The school district states that late last evening, October 3, they were told about a high school student-created video on social media. They felt concern for the community and say they acknowledge the hurt caused by the video.

The school district says that while the act didn’t happen in school, the student handbook states that behavior causing a school disturbance will have consequences and the students involved will be held accountable.

“The video, created outside of school, was shared on social media by another student. The students have been identified, and we are working with them and their families. While this act didn’t happen in school, our student handbook states that behavior causing a school disturbance will have consequences. Therefore, the students involved will be held accountable for their behavior.” -SCASD Statement

The school district says their first step included meeting as a leadership team to address the situation and that high school teachers were informed of the video and given guidance on how to best support the students.