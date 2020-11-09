State College Area School District experiencing employee shortage

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District is experiencing what they say is a severe shortage of employees for positions that need to be filled as soon as possible.

The district is looking for substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and food service workers. According to superintendent Dr. Robert O’Donnell, substitute positions are tough to come by in a regular year, and the added restrictions from COVID-19 have heightened the issue.

“We really need help because we can’t combine groups of kids with our six feet social distancing requirements in our classes,” says Dr. O’Donnell.

He says fewer hands have created some changes in their educational programs.

“It’s most important to make sure we’re supervising our core classrooms where all of our students are. So, unfortunately, in some of our buildings there are certain days where we’ve shut down services,” notes Dr. O’Donnell.

The district says it needs as many substitutes as it can get.

“I’ve never been in a situation in my career where we’ve had too many substitutes,” says Dr. O’Donnell.

For an earning of $95 a day, anyone with a bachelor’s degree can apply for substitute positions. A teaching certificate is not required.

Paraprofessional applicants simply need a high school diploma.

According to Dr. O’Donnell, “The most important ingredient is that you like working with kids.”