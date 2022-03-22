STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District has approved a study that will look into the possibility of adding traffic signals to the main intersection at State High.

The Board of Directors approved the move Monday evening after concerns over vehicles not being able to turn onto Westerly Parkway from the North and South campuses during heavy traffic.



Adding a traffic signal for each turning lane has been proposed in order to allow traffic from the North and South to turn left in a safer manner, according to a news release from the district.

The borough worked with Stahl Sheaffer Engineering on a proposal for $9,950 and the district will contribute 50% of the cost ($4,975).

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Board President Amber Concepcion was not present due to attending a State College Borough Council meeting to discuss a district matter. Board member Laurel Zydney attended the meeting virtually.



