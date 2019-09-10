State College School Board nixes Papa John’s pizza deal

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College School Board members voted yesterday on a contract with Papa John’s to have pizza in the schools for the school year.

The board decided against the bid, 6 votes to 3.

The decision came after several comments from community members, including two students, and more than an hour of discussion.

The district looked for quotes from other local pizza shops and Papa John’s offered the cheapest price.

Board President Amber Concepcion said her main opposition was marketing branded products to elementary school children.