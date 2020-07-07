State College School Board approves pandemic safety plan

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A big development occurred at Monday night’s State College School Board meeting. The board approved a pandemic safety plan for schools.

If the school chooses to open in the fall, the plan required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health will have students, faculty and staff inside district buildings wear masks and social distance.

The document also outlines protocols the district will follow when resuming in-school activities. Also happening Monday night, the board approved a similar plan for optional summer athletic workouts.