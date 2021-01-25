State College residents concerned after hotel finds loophole in building contract

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College residents are voicing their concerns over a new hotel planned for South Atherton street, located on a portion of the former Autoport property.

The 122 room, Hilton brand hotel found a legal loophole, allowing them to build four stories instead of three. The borough ordinance allows affordable housing to have additional height and the hotel plans to have one apartment fall under this category.

In a recent planning commission meeting, community members spoke of concerns surrounding traffic patters, hotel lobby entrances, and dumpsters for the hotel visible from the residents home.

“We’ve got a developer who’s manipulating the code to add a fourth story,” says State College resident Michael Cross. “This is a 50 year decision.”

The planning commission decided to defer any decisions until their meeting on February 18.