State College residents “Chalk the Block” to speak out against racial injustice

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ ) On a sunny Sunday afternoon, State College residents gathered at the Allen Street Gates, to continue making their voices heard, in writing.

“We’re fighting for the black lives that have been murdered by police, we want to defund and abolish the police and put money that is currently funding the police into other systems like our education systems, mental health, said Miranda Julia-Marks, Organizer for the State College Sunrise Club.

Many wrote messages in chalk such as “Black Lives Matter” and the names of black people who have been killed by police.

One attendee says its important to continue to make people aware of this cause, especially on Father’s Day.

“There are many black families that may have lost a father, to police brutality,” added Julia Neely, a PSU Student.

“I think it’s important for me and other people like me to stand up for the people that might be hurting today.”

State College resident Kait Warner says the energy from this movement has been encouraging but wants people to continue having these conversations and demonstrations going forward.

“I want to encourage people to take care of themselves so that we can sustain this work for a really long time, make sure you’re taking direct action every single day, and keep showing up,” explained Warner.

Organizers tell WTAJ they will continue plan events like these in the coming weeks.