State College recognizes ‘National Day of Racial Healing’

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College mayor has proclaimed the borough will join others across the country in recognizing today as a ‘National Day of Racial Healing’. He says he encourages the community to reflect on recent events and then step outside their comfort zone.

“This has been the Achilles heel of our country ever since the beginning,” says Mayor Ronald L. Filipelli.

He says racial inequality and discrimination is the largest problem our country faces.

“I think that’s been true from the beginning of the country,” he adds.

The mayor says withholding people from opportunities based on their race prevents communities from reaching their full potential. That’s why he declared State College’s participation in the ‘National Day of Racial Healing.’

On this day, he encourages individuals to befriend someone of a different racial or religious background, or volunteer with organizations that help uplift communities who have suffered from discrimination.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest to have a country where equality rules,” says Mayor Filipelli.

Just 11 days ago, stickers linked to a white supremacist group were scattered around State College. The mayor says this is a reminder that acts of racism can happen even where you’re most comfortable.

“We tend to think that… we live in an area that’s pretty much protected from all these kinds of problems, but we don’t,” says Mayor Filipelli.

The mayor says he took part in this day of healing by meeting with the task force on policing communities of color to discuss ways they can improve the relationship between police forces and different racial groups.