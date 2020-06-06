State College-Re Farm Cafe Reopens Saturday, makes adjustments for social distancing

Business owners throughout Centre County are happy to be back in business.

We checked in with RE Farm Cafe in State College.

The owner says they were selling their produce and meats from their farm during the shutdown for curbside pickup.

Now, to keep customers safe chefs are wiping down areas where food has been after every use customers can view menus on their phone and you’ll also notice the seating has changed.

“We’ve added some new backyard seating, we’ve created some tables on the back porch. With the social distancing we can get about 50 people inside and outside we can do about 40,” Monica Gastiger, Co-Owner at RE Farm Café, said.

“I’m completely 100% in agreement with everything they’ve chosen to do. Just from our first experience with this restaurant, we want it to stay open, we want to support it, so anything that makes anybody feel safer, if exactly what I would do as well,” Marty Coyle, Customer at Re Farm Café, said.

RE Farm Cafe hopes to start picnic basket seating later in the Summer, where you can bring blankets and eat on their backyard lawn space.