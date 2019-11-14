State College ranked one of best small sports cities

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College was ranked one of the best small sports cities, according to WalletHub.

State College ranked third on the list, behind Clemson, South Carolina, and West Point, New York.

WalletHub ranked cities based on how many people claim to be fans of each sport, with different weights given to different sports.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hanover, New Hampshire

Morgantown, West Virginia

East Lansing, Michigan

Princeton, New Jersey

Buies Creek, North Carolina

Pittsburgh ranked 4th on the list of large cities. Altoona came in at 190th on the list of small cities. To see all three lists for large, medium, and small cities, visit WalletHub.