State College psychiatrist pleads guilty to 2020 assault, sentenced

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College psychiatrist charged with sexual assault was sentenced to two years probation, Monday, Sept. 20.

Ashok Bharucha, 54, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to the Centre Daily Times.

Bharucha was accused of inappropriately touching a patient and removing their clothes during an appointment in 2020. Following the incident, the victim received multiple phone calls and text messages from Bharucha asking them to join him in a hotel room, according to police.

The victim stated to police that they did not consent to the physical contact, according to the charges filed.

Bharucha’s medical license was temporarily suspended by the state Board of Medicine in July 2020. In February, his license was reinstated with the acknowledgment that additional discipline could be forthcoming, the Centre Daily Times reported.

Along with probation, Bharucha’s sentencing includes $1,000 in restitution and a $500 fine.