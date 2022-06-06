STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College is giving borough residents free compost this summer.

State College Borough will have access to the compost daily between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available to those who can prove their residency with two forms of identification.

For those interested, go to the State College Municipal building located at 243 South Allen Street and talk to a staff member. You can set your account up Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those who qualify will be given a code for the gate where they can pick up the compost.

The compost is produced from a residential organics collection program, seasonal leaf collection and grass collection from the surrounding communities.

The State College Borough strives to keep the compost available from April until November but is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For anyone with questions, contact the Public Works Department at 814-234-7140 or email refuse@statecollegepa.us.