State College protesters gather inside borough lobby

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Protesters in State College gathered Thursday around 1 p.m. inside the lobby of the State College Borough Building objecting racial injustice.

Members of the 320 Coalition, formed after the death of Osaze Osagie, were there along with others carrying signs and chanting.

Protesters spoke with both the Borough Manager, Thomas Fountaine, and Mayor, Ronald Filippelli addressing 10 demands they had for reform.

Implementation of a Community Advisory Board to address discrimination, bias, and racism in our local government and police.

Divestment of guns during the service of mental health checks and mental health warrants(302)

Revision to the standards or operating procedures which emphasize de-escalation strategies to be used during engagement and consequences for failure to execute

Public access to officer misconduct information and disciplinary history when death results

A ban on the use of knee and chokeholds

Release the names of all officers involved in all shootings and fire Officer #1(Who still has not been named from the Osaze Osagie shooting)

Financial compensation to the Osagie family for the tragic death of their 29-year-old son

Transparency and the release of policing data regarding policing with special attention to race and ethnicity

A reallocation of funding away from the SCPD t programs that address root causes of suffering and violence, and provide benefit to public well-being and safety

The demands were specific to the Osaze Osagie and George Floyd cases as well as for social reform to law enforcement on the local level.

The Mayor stated he heard their demands and would bring them to the borough board but, that he did not have the ability to agree to everything.

Another protest in State College is planned Sunday at noon at the Allen Street Gate along College Avenue.

The peaceful protest ended around 3 p.m.