CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough is officially proclaiming March 20, 2022 as Osaze Osagie Day of Unity.

The borough said this is a day to remember Osagie, who was shot and killed by State College police after a mental health check escalated.

They say the life and the struggles shared by Osagie should unite the community because it could have been anyone facing a crisis.

You can hear a full reading of the proclamation below:

Osagie’s mother, Iyun Osagie, and father, Sylvester Osagie, accepted the proclamation.

“It is in the interest of all peoples of all persuasions to know and feel they belong to this town, unafraid, and free to breathe,” said Iyun Osagie.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said this is a time to reflect on society’s failings and also how society can continue to move toward inclusion, justice, and support for those in need.