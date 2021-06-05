State College to host LGBTQ+ Pride celebration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College borough will hold a Pride celebration for the LGBTQ+ community on June 12 starting at 4 p.m.

The event will kick off with a “pride ride” where participants will decorate their cars to drive through the community on a predetermined route. For a map of the route, you can visit the State College Pride website.

LOCATIONS FOR SPECTATORS

Holmes-Foster Park along Sparks Street

Holmes-Foster Park along Westerly Parkway

Grassplot along Westerly Parkway

Sydney Friedman Park along Fraser

Following the pride ride, there will be an after-party at Sidney Friedman Parklet, located at 241 South Fraser St around 5 p.m. There will be a musical performance by Anchor & Arrow at 5:30 p.m.

The after-party will also feature a photo booth and art installation by a recent Penn State student, Leo Wang.

Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a face covering when they are with people who are not members of their household and/or unable to maintain social distancing.

This event was planned by the Borough of State College and members of the Borough’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee, along with the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.