State College to host LGBTQ+ Pride celebration

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College borough will hold a Pride celebration for the LGBTQ+ community on June 12 starting at 4 p.m.
The event will kick off with a “pride ride” where participants will decorate their cars to drive through the community on a predetermined route. For a map of the route, you can visit the State College Pride website.
LOCATIONS FOR SPECTATORS
- Holmes-Foster Park along Sparks Street
- Holmes-Foster Park along Westerly Parkway
- Grassplot along Westerly Parkway
- Sydney Friedman Park along Fraser
Following the pride ride, there will be an after-party at Sidney Friedman Parklet, located at 241 South Fraser St around 5 p.m. There will be a musical performance by Anchor & Arrow at 5:30 p.m.
The after-party will also feature a photo booth and art installation by a recent Penn State student, Leo Wang.
Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a face covering when they are with people who are not members of their household and/or unable to maintain social distancing.
This event was planned by the Borough of State College and members of the Borough’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee, along with the Centre LGBTQA Support Network.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.