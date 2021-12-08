State College police to conduct bicycle cleanup

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department will conduct a bicycle cleanup starting Dec. 15 in an effort to provide sufficient commuter parking space on the bicycle racks.

Any bicycle parked against the borough ordinance will be removed by the police department. State College police said many of the racks are cluttered with bicycles that appear abandoned, which is crating hazards for pedestrians and limiting available spaces.

The bicycle parking regulations are below:

(1) A person may park a bicycle on a sidewalk, unless prohibited or restricted by an

official traffic control device. A bicycle parked on a sidewalk shall not impede the normal

and reasonable movement of pedestrians or other traffic.



(2) No person shall chain or secure a bicycle to any Borough stop sign, parking sign or

any other official sign, nor any Borough trees or parking meters.



(3) Bicycle racks are to be used, where available. No person shall chain or secure a

bicycle to a bicycle rack within a street right-of-way in excess of 72 hours. No person

shall chain or secure a bicycle to a bicycle rack in a municipal parking facility in excess

of 30 days.

Residents are asked to remove bicycles that may be parked in violation of the ordinance prior to Dec. 15. Any bicycle that is removed will be stored for 90 days and disposed of after the 90-day mark.

You can view more information about State College bicycle ordinances online.