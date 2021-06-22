State College police attempt to identify theft suspect

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft incident.

The incident happened at Rural King at 2999 E College Ave. Police said the incident happened on June 9. The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark Chevy Silverado

The person of interest is pictured below:

HOW TO CONTACT

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150. They can also be reached by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss