State College police attempt to identify theft suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft incident.

The incident happened at Rural King at 2999 E College Ave. Police said the incident happened on June 9. The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark Chevy Silverado

The person of interest is pictured below:

HOW TO CONTACT

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150. They can also be reached by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website.