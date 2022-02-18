State College Police search for person following package theft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for the individual behind a theft at an apartment building in State College.



On Wednesday, Feb. 9, around 1:45 p.m. the individual stole a package from Nicholas Towers located at 301 South Pugh Street, according to the State College Police Department.

The person of interest is pictured below:

PHOTO COURTESY OF STATE COLLEGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

HOW TO CONTACT

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.