STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College police are asking for help in identifying an individual that caused a hit and run in a parking lot.

Police said that the incident happened on May 11 at the Fresh N Fill on Pugh Street around 9:23 a.m. The person was seen on video at the convenient store backing up into another car and then taking off.

Via State College Police Department

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here.