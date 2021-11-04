State College police searching for assault suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two assault suspects in State College.

The two pictured individuals were involved in a physical altercation that occurred on Oct. 2 in the area of 636 East College Avenue at 11:35 p.m., according to the State College Police Department.

Provided by the State College Police Department.

The first individual is reportedly a white man, approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and maroon joggers. The second individual is described as a man, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, wearing a gray mask and shoulder-length hair.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects or the assault incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss