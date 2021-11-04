State College police searching for assault suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two assault suspects in State College.

The two pictured individuals were involved in a physical altercation that occurred on Oct. 2 in the area of 636 East College Avenue at 11:35 p.m., according to the State College Police Department.

Provided by the State College Police Department.

The first individual is reportedly a white man, approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and maroon joggers. The second individual is described as a man, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, wearing a gray mask and shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information regarding the two suspects or the assault incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip.