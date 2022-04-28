STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are looking for the community’s help to find two men suspected of damaging someone’s car over the weekend.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday night into Saturday morning, April 23. The car was parked on the 100 block of East Foster Avenue at the time.

Anyone with any information or that can identify either of the two men is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or you can submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.