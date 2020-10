STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying the individual pictured above.

IMG: State College Police Department

Police say the man left McLanahan’s on East College Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, without paying for merchandise.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.