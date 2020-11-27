State College Police search for teens, possibly in Altoona area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for help in locating two teen girls who they believe are in the Altoona area of Blair County.

Mikayla Brown, 17, and Destiny McCully, 15, were reportedly last seen on the afternoon of November 26 leaving the Stormbreak Shelter. They are believed to be in the Altoona, PA area.

Police are urging anyone who may have information to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.

