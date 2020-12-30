State College police search for suspect in Walmart theft

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are seeking information to help identify a person of interest in a retail theft at Walmart.

Police say the incident took place at Benner Pike Walmart on Monday, Dec. 14 at roughly 4:06 p.m. The man pictured is wanted for questioning by the State College Police Department. He was last seen leaving the area in what they believe is a red Chevy Camaro.

Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.