State College Police search for suspect in convenience store robbery

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a retail theft on S. Atherton Street.

The pictured male entered the Uni-Mart at 1200 S. Atherton Street July 20 at around 3:55 a.m., according to police. With the clerk distracted, the pictured suspect allegedly took cash and fled the area.

WHO TO CONTACT:

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the man pictured, you’re asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.