State College police search for retail theft suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a retail theft suspect.

Police say the individual pictured above is a suspect in a theft from the Benner Pike Walmart March 6 around 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a gray Nissan Pathfinder with no registration plate attached to the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or by emailing them at police@statecollegepa.us. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.