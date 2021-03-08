State College police search for retail theft suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a retail theft suspect.

PHOTO CREDIT: State College Police Department

Police say the individual pictured above is a suspect in a theft from the Benner Pike Walmart March 6 around 9 p.m. The suspect fled the scene in a gray Nissan Pathfinder with no registration plate attached to the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or by emailing them at police@statecollegepa.us. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss