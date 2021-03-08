State College police search for person of interest

STATE COLLEGE Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are looking for a person of interest in a case that opened last month.

PHOTO CREDIT: STATE COLLEGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police are looking for the man pictured above for an incident that happened at the Centre Court Apartments on South Garner Street Feb. 13. According to State College police, the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. The specifics of the incident have not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State College Department at (814) 234-7150 or by emailing police@statecollegepa.us. You can also submit an online anonymous tip.