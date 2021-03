STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is attempting to identify a person of interest in a theft/trespass case.

Photo Credit: SCPD

Police said the incident happened March 24 at approximately 3:30 p.m on Logan Avenue in State College Borough. The individual in question is pictured above.

Anyone with information should contact the State College Police Department at (814)-234-7150. You can also email them at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website.