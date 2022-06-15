STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A late-night break-in at Meyer Dairy in State College has police looking for answers as they try to identify the suspect.

The break-in happened at the Meyer Dairy store on S. Atherton Street at around 3:17 a.m. June 15. The suspect pictured was caught on camera after breaking a window to gain entry.

They reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before fleeing the area.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or to submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.