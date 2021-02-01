State College police search for hit and run suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are investigating a reported hit and run that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Police report the hit and run incident happened at approximately 11:43 p.m. at Imperial Towers(425 Waupelani Drive). The suspect was described as possibly a white, college age female.

Police say the suspect was seen arriving to the area at 7:12 p.m. before entering the building with a male. She was last seen leaving the scene westbound on Waupelani Dr in the light-colored SUV pictured above.

State College Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 814-234-7150.