State College police search for credit card theft suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person that reportedly used a stolen credit card at several locations.

PHOTO CREDIT: SCPD

Police said the suspect pictured above used a stolen credit card at various locations in Centre County March 4.

Hill’s Plaza McDonalds, 7:09 a.m.

Southridge Sheetz, 8:01 a.m.

Boalsburg Walmart, 8:53 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact the State College Police Department by calling (814)-234-7150. You can also send an email to police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.