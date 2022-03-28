STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police are searching for information after someone used counterfeit money at two different shops in March.

The unknown man, pictured below, was seen on camera walking into Rapid Transit Sports around 7:30 p.m. March 21 at 115 South Allen Street. The suspect paid for merchandise with a fake $100 bill. He then reportedly walked a few doors down to Appalachian Outdoors, 131 South Allen Street, and tried to use another fake $100 bill.

PHOTO: State College PoliceDepartment/Store Security Camera

Click Here to download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications and get the news that matters to you in your hands.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State College police at 814-234-7150. You can also submit an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here.