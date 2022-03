STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for a few vandals caught on camera running from Chipotle.

The male suspects reportedly broke a window at Chipotle on 116 Hiester Street and fled the scene. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Wed. March 2, according to police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website by clicking here.