State College Police looking for woman considered endangered

State College PD is searching for Yvonne Gholston, 63. She is 5’9″, 225 lbs., brown eyes and glasses. Gholston uses a cane. (Pennsylvania State Police).

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police sent out a Facebook post today asking for the public’s help of finding a missing Centre County woman.

Police say 63-year-old Yvonne Gholston has been missing since August 7. She was last seen in the 200 block of Jacks Mill Road in Harris Township.

Yvonne is 5’9″, 225 lbs., has brown eyes and wears glasses. She also uses a cane.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.