State College police looking for men involved in New Year’s assault

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for information on the pictured men in relation to an assault that happened on New Year’s Day.

On Jan.1 around 1:25 a.m., an assault occurred near Bill Pickle’s Tap Room on the 100 block of S. Allen Street. The suspects were last seen leaving the location walking north.

Images of the suspects from the State College Police Department.

Police described the one suspect to be a college-aged man wearing a white baseball cap and a white and blue jacket. Another suspect is described as a college-aged male wearing a tan-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the pictured men should contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.