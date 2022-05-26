STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three individuals who were involved in stealing a purse in a State College grocery store.

According to a press release from State College Police Department, the individuals stole the purse while at the Giant Food store at 2121 South Atherton Street on Sunday, May 22.

Photo via State College Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150.