STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are asking the public’s help to identify a theft suspect that was caught on camera.

The pictured individual was caught on camera stealing the packages you see in the lobby of Beaver Hill at 340 East Beaver Avenue. Police say the theft occurred on Thursday, Feb. 11, around 5:05 p.m.

PHOTO: STATE COLLEGE POLICE

Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the

State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150.