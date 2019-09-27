State College Police look for information on theft suspects

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are looking for help in identifying three suspects caught on surveillance camera.

The three suspects were part of a distraction theft on September 18, 2019, where they distracted two victims while one of the suspects were then able to take the victims’ wallets.

The three then reportedly used cash and credit cards from the victims’ wallets to make purchases in various stores in the State College area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-234-7150.