STATE COLLEGE. Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are looking for help to identify the people pictured in relation to suspicious activity at Sheetz.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 19 at roughly 3:40 p.m. at the South Pugh Street Sheetz

Police have not released details on the nature of the incident, but are asking for help to identify the three people pictured above and below.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.