State College police look for identity of theft suspect

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College Police are trying to identify a man who has been seen stealing items from Target since April 2019.

They responded to a call on Saturday, November 30 when they learned the pictured man had stolen multiple items including JBL speakers, headphones, and game controllers over the past 8 months.

Police believe that he also stole items from the Target in Patton Township and Altoona as well.

Police ask anyone with information regarding their suspect to call them at 814-234-7150.

