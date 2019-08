STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department issued a warning tonight about a local phone scam.

Officers say a caller identifying himself as Jeremy from Direct Asphalt is offering businesses, discounts on paving services.

The man claims to be a subcontractor for Glenn O Hawbaker on the North Atherton Street project.

The Hawbaker Company says it has no subcontractors on the project.

Anyone with information on the scam is asked to call State College Police.