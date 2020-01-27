State College Police investigating suspicious white van near school bus stop

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are investigating after a parent reported a suspicious white van driving slow near a Middle School child walking to the bus stop.

Police say the incident happened Monday morning between 7:35 and 7:50 a.m. as the child was walking in the area of South Corl Street.

Police say the driver was a male wearing a dark hoodie and the van was a white panel van with rear windows and no markings.

According to police, the driver did not attempt to make contact with the child; however, the child reported the van might have been following them.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.