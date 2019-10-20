State College Police investigating death of minor

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

Police were called to a residence on the 500 block of West College Avenue for a medical emergency with reports of a 17 year old boy that was unconscious and experiencing shallow breathing.

Police arrived with Centre LifeLink EMS, and found the boy in full cardiac arrest. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but were unable to and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police adds there were no signs of trauma. An autopsy will be scheduled by the Centre County Coroner.