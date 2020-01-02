State College Police extend testing registration deadline

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police have extended their registration for police testing to February 10, 2020.

Testing dates are Sunday, February 2, Friday, February 14, and Sunday, February 16.

To register you can click here.

If you have any questions about police testing you’re asked to contact, via email: policerecruiting@statecollegepa.us.

The full release can be read below:

If you have an interest in helping people in need and protecting and serving a community, you are encouraged to consider an exciting and rewarding career as a State College Police Officer. The State College Police Department is a professional, progressive, state-accredited police department which values and cares about our employees. State College, along with the other Centre County communities, is one of the best locales in the country to work, live and raise a family.



The Borough of State College is home to The Pennsylvania State University. Being the host community to a major university allows all who live, work, and visit State College to enjoy and celebrate a culturally diverse, vibrant, and caring community. The State College community has a very young population with 70% of the State College Borough population being between 18 and 24 years of age. Our community is also a “destination town” with approximately 2 million guests visiting each year for special events such as PSU football games and the Central PA Festival of the Arts held each July. All of this makes for a unique, exciting and enjoyable community to police.



Our police team is looking for those who have a keen interest in law enforcement and who are trustworthy, dependable, adaptable, courteous, communicate effectively, enjoy problem-solving and helping others, can be both a team player and work independently as the circumstances dictate, and would enjoy an exciting and rewarding challenge.



*NOTE. To register for testing, click on the application link. This will take you to our employment application site. Scroll until you find “Police Officer>2016” and click apply.



