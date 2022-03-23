STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Police Department is accepting applications for a new role in the Social Work Program.

The State College Police Department along with the Centre County government applied for a Crisis Intervention and Pretrial Diversion Grant which is funded by Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The grant was awarded in February and provides $150,000 in funding over a two-year period. The funds will go towards the Civilian Police Social Worker position.

The worker will help develop the social work program, serve as a wellness resource for police officers and civilian staff and also help promote community safety for anyone that may be facing social challenges related to mental health, substance abuse, homelessness or related concerns that are reported to the police department.

The Borough of State College is accepting applications until the end of April.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information on the job description and to apply visit the State College Borough Self Services website.