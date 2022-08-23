CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief incident and is asking for anyone with information to step forward.

The incident occurred at the Pugh St. parking garage in mid-June. The male suspect in the video was seen marking graffiti in the parking garage.

Theft suspect via State College Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234 -7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.