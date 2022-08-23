CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief incident and is asking for anyone with information to step forward.
The incident occurred at the Pugh St. parking garage in mid-June. The male suspect in the video was seen marking graffiti in the parking garage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234 -7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us, or by submitting an anonymous tip online.