State College police ask for public’s help to find hit and run driver

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police are searching for a suspect and their extended cab truck after a hit and run on Labor Day and they need your help.

The truck in question hit a parked car on Monday, Sept. 6 at roughly 3:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Brush Valley Road. The truck hit an occupied vehicle and was last seen headed west on Brush Valley Road, according to the witness.

DESCRIPTION :

The truck was described as being dark red, mid-2000s F250 or F350 extended cab. The truck will likely have damage to its driver’s side mirror and door area.

State College police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact the

State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through their website.